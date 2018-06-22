Hedge fund Voce's nominees elected to Natus board

(Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc said on Friday its stockholders had elected hedge fund Voce Capital Management’s nominees to the company’s board, ending a months long proxy fight.

The medical device maker also said the preliminary count of votes showed that its stockholders had voted to reject Voce’s proposal to remove the company’s Chairman, Robert Gunst.

Voce’s nominees, Lisa Wipperman Heine and Joshua Levine will replace Doris Engibous and Robert Weiss on Natus’s board.

The hedge fund said, based on a preliminary report, its nominees received nearly 70 percent of the shares voted in the election.

Voce, run by Daniel Plants, owns 2.2 percent of Natus and tensions have been rising since March, when Plants asked for a meeting with the company’s board chairman and independent directors.

Natus shares rose 3 percent in late afternoon trading.