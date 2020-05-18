NatWest appoints Westpac executive as retail banking boss

People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British state-backed bank NatWest (RBS.L) has appointed Westpac (WBC.AX) executive David Lindberg as chief executive of its retail banking business.

Lindberg will be tasked with steering one of Britain’s largest retail banks through the coronavirus crisis, at a time when millions of customers have been offered relief by lenders on loan repayments to help them cope financially.

He will report to the bank’s CEO Alison Rose and will be a member of the lender’s executive committee.

NatWest’s current personal banking CEO, Les Matheson, is stepping down and the bank said he will return to Australia where he has strong family ties. Matheson will remain in his role while Lindberg’s start date is finalised.