Canyon raises stakes in Navient again after settling boardroom battle in 2019

BOSTON (Reuters) - Canyon Capital Advisors established a new position in Navient Corp (NAVI.O) that could become the foundation for a second boardroom battle at the student loan servicer, after the two sides halted a proxy fight in 2019.

Canyon bought 8 million Navient shares in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing the $24 billion hedge fund made on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It now ranks as Navient’s fifth largest investor with a 4.13% stake.

Canyon owned 20.3 million Navient shares at the end of December 2019, but owned no shares at the end of the first quarter, other filings show.

The hedge fund is now expected to keep buying Navient shares, according to a person familiar with Canyon’s thinking.

The source, who spoke on Monday and asked for anonymity because the matter has not been made public, said Canyon might then use its renewed stake in the company to press it on issues ranging from settling long-simmering lawsuits, to refreshing top management and even considering a sale of the company.

Representatives for Canyon and Navient did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If Canyon moves ahead, it would mark the second time it has brought pressure to bear on Navient. The hedge fund ended a proxy fight in 2019, when the loan servicer added two new directors to its board.

One of those directors, Marjorie Bowen, is no longer on the board and Navient’s stock price remains under pressure. It was trading around $8.90 per share on Monday afternoon, down 34.65% since January.