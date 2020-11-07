Volkswagen truck unit Traton, U.S. Navistar sign merger deal

FILE PHOTO: A flag of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton SE is pictured at Frankfurt Stock Exchange during Traton's initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's VOWG_p.DE truck unit Traton SE 8TRA.DE said on Saturday it had signed a merger agreement with U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp NAV.N in a deal that would extend its reach into North America.

The deal will see Traton acquire all common shares in Navistar at $44.50 per share, excluding the 16.7% stake that it already holds, the statement said.

At $44.50 per share, Traton would pay about $3.7 billion for the shares in Navistar it doesn’t already own, valuing the U.S. business as a whole at around $4.4 billion.

The merger would combine the MAN, Scania and Volkswagen trucks brands with Navistar to create a global manufacturer, at a time when the industry is seeking ways to share the costs of developing low emissions technology.

Navistar did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted it for a comment on Saturday.

In a separate statement, Traton said that the deal will be financed through Volkswagen International Luxemburg S.A and a loan agreement has been concluded.

Traton last month sweetened its takeover bid for Navistar from $43 per share to $44.50 per share.