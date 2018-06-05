Navistar raises forecasts as cargo firms race to boost fleets

(Reuters) - Truck maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) raised its full-year revenue and deliveries forecast for the second time this year as freight companies scramble to add more semi-trucks to their fleets, sending its shares up 9 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the assembly line of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, at the manufacturing plant in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. PREUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

U.S. truck makers are benefiting as most hauliers are replacing older trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles as well as buying more trucks following the implementation of electronic logging devices aimed at reducing long driver hours.

Orders for Class 8 highway trucks, the 18-wheelers that haul freight across the country, started improving since late 2017, following declining sales in 2016 when trucking companies adjusted their fleets amid lackluster retail sales.

Navistar said it now expects deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada of 380,000 to 410,000 units, up from its previous forecast of 360,000 to 390,000 units.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, is pictured at the radiator grill of a truck at the manufacturing plant in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

A continued tightening in trucking capacity from the implementation of electronic logging devices, an upgrade cycle of equipment due to more fuel-efficient vehicles and a driver shortage, are all the primary drivers for demand in 2018, Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said in a pre-earnings note.

Navistar increased its full-year revenue forecast by $500 million to a range of $9.75 billion to $10.25 billion.

Revenue in the truck business, the company’s biggest, rose 22 percent to $1.7 billion in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Troy Clarke said customers were responding favorably to the company’s new products, helped it increase its market share in the Class 8 heavy duty segment.

Net income attributable to the company was $55 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with a loss of $80 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kOAIWo)

Quarterly revenue rose 15.6 percent to $2.42 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 34 cents per share and revenue of $2.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.