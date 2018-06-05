Truck maker Navistar raises full-year forecast on strong demand

(Reuters) - Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue and deliveries forecast on robust demand for its trucks.

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the assembly line of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, at the manufacturing plant in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. PREUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Navistar now sees full-year revenue in the range of $9.75 billion and $10.25 billion, from its prior view of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion.

The company raised its forecast for deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada to between 380,000 to 410,000 units, from 360,000 and 390,000 units.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, is pictured at the radiator grill of a truck at the manufacturing plant in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Revenue in the truck business, the company’s biggest, rose 22 percent to $1.7 billion in the second quarter.

The results come in the backdrop of a tight U.S. freight market, with North American orders for Class 8 semi-trucks rising nearly 50 percent in April, FTR, a company that tracks the industry, said.

“The market continues to respond favorably to our new products, especially our LT Series on highway tractor and the 13-liter A26 engine, which helped us capture two points of year-over-year share growth in the Class 8 segment,” Chief Executive Officer Troy Clarke said in a statement.

Net income attributable to the company was $55 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with a loss of $80 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kOAIWo)

Quarterly revenue rose 15.6 percent to $2.42 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 34 cents per share and revenue of $2.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.