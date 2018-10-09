Australia's Navitas gets A$1.97 billion offer from consortium

(Reuters) - Australian education firm Navitas Ltd on Wednesday said it received an A$1.97 billion ($1.40 billion) buyout offer from a consortium consisting of private equity firm BGH Capital Pty Ltd, fund manager AustralianSuper Pty Ltd and top shareholder Rodney Jones.

The consideration offers Navitas shareholders A$5.50 cash per share or, alternatively, A$2.75 per share and one ordinary share in a new unlisted company called RollCo for every two shares held in Navitas.

The A$5.50 per share quote represents a 26.4 percent premium as of last close.