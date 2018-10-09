FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 9, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Navitas gets A$1.97 billion offer from consortium

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian education firm Navitas Ltd on Wednesday said it received an A$1.97 billion ($1.40 billion) buyout offer from a consortium consisting of private equity firm BGH Capital Pty Ltd, fund manager AustralianSuper Pty Ltd and top shareholder Rodney Jones.

The consideration offers Navitas shareholders A$5.50 cash per share or, alternatively, A$2.75 per share and one ordinary share in a new unlisted company called RollCo for every two shares held in Navitas.

The A$5.50 per share quote represents a 26.4 percent premium as of last close.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.