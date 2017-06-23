FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. Navy sailors can sue in U.S. over Fukushima radiation leak
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
June 23, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Navy sailors can sue in U.S. over Fukushima radiation leak

Lindsey Kortyka

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a group of U.S. sailors to sue Tokyo Electric Power Company over radiation exposure that they say occurred during a relief effort following a meltdown at one of the company's nuclear plants.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco agreed with a lower court that the class action should continue in the United States and not Japan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t4Faq1

