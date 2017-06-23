List of top NBA Draft picks

2 Min Read
(Reuters) - List of first overall picks in the NBA Draft (year, player, NBA team):
2017 - Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers
2016 - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
2015 - Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
2014 - Andrew Wiggins, Cleveland
2013 - Anthony Bennett, Cleveland
2012 - Anthony Davis, New Orleans
2011 - Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
2010 - John Wall, Washington
2009 - Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers
2008 - Derrick Rose, Chicago
2007 - Greg Oden, Portland
2006 - Andrea Bargnani, Toronto
2005 - Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee
2004 - Dwight Howard, Orlando
2003 - LeBron James, Cleveland
2002 - Yao Ming, Houston
2001 - Kwame Brown, Washington
2000 - Kenyon Martin, New Jersey
1999 - Elton Brand, Chicago
1998 - Michael Olowokandi, L.A. Clippers
1997 - Tim Duncan, San Antonio
1996 - Allen Iverson, Philadelphia
1995 - Joe Smith, Golden State
1994 - Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee
1993 - Chris Webber, Orlando
1992 - Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando
1991 - Larry Johnson, Charlotte
1990 - Derrick Coleman, New Jersey
1989 - Pervis Ellison, Sacramento
1988 - Danny Manning, L.A. Clippers
1987 - David Robinson, San Antonio
1986 - Brad Daugherty, Cleveland
1985 - Patrick Ewing, New York
1984 - Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston
1983 - Ralph Sampson, Houston
1982 - James Worthy, L.A. Lakers
1981 - Mark Aguirre, Dallas
1980 - Joe Barry Carroll, Golden State
1979 - Earvin Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1978 - Mychal Thompson, Portland
1977 - Kent Benson, Milwaukee
1976 - John Lucas, Houston
1975 - David Thompson, Atlanta
1974 - Bill Walton, Portland
1973 - Doug Collins, Philadelphia
1972 - LaRue Martin, Portland
1971 - Austin Carr, Cleveland
1970 - Bob Lanier, Detroit
1969 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1968 - Elvin Hayes, Houston
1967 - Jimmy Walker, Detroit
1966 - Cazzie Russell, New York
