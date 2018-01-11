NBC almost sold out on ads for Super Bowl

(Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster NBC said on Thursday it has sold out all but a handful of TV spots for the Super Bowl and expects ad sales revenue to exceed $900 million for this year’s Olympic Winter Games, both of which take place next month.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, is charging on average more than $5 million for 30-second spots for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales at NBC Sports Group.

NBC expects to hit nearly $1.4 billion in ad sales revenue from the Super Bowl and Olympics combined, Lovinger said.