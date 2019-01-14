NBCUniversal to launch streaming service in 2020

The Comcast NBC Universal logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - NBCUniversal, a unit of U.S. cable group Comcast Corp, said on Monday it planned to launch a streaming service in early 2020, stepping into a market dominated by Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

The ad-supported service, available at no cost to NBCUniversal’s pay TV subscribers in the United States, will be led by Bonnie Hammer, currently chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group.

An ad-free version of the service will be available for a fee and non-pay TV customers can purchase a subscription to the service, the media company said here

Comcast Cable and Sky will provide the service to their 52 million subscribers.

NBCUniversal said it would continue to license content to other studios and platforms, while retaining rights to certain titles for its new service.