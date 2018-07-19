Clemson coach Brownell lands six-year, $15 million deal

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell received a new six-year, $15 million contract on Thursday after guiding the Tigers to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last season.

Mar 18, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell celebrate the 84-53 victory against the Auburn Tigers following the second half of the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

Brownell will make $2.5 million in base salary in each year of the deal, which was approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

The contract replaces a deal that was set to conclude in 2021. It comes after Brownell’s Tigers matched the school record of 25 wins last season.

“We have a tremendous amount of momentum and excitement in our basketball program and that is a testament to Brad’s leadership,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “This new agreement demonstrates to Brad our continued strong commitment and support to him, his assistant coaches and to our basketball program.”

Brownell, 49, is 149-113 in eight seasons with the Tigers and ranks as the third-winningest coach in school history.

Still, Clemson was forecast to finish 13th in the Atlantic Coach Conference last season before compiling a 25-10 mark and reaching the Sweet 16 for just the fourth time in school history. The Tigers defeated New Mexico State and Auburn in the NCAA tourney before falling to top-seeded Kansas in the Sweet 16.

Brownell is happy to have the opportunity to remain Clemson deep into the next decade.

“I’m extremely thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to coach at this great university,” Brownell said in a statement. “I’m also grateful for the outstanding young men I’ve coached and for the dedicated assistant coaches and staff who’ve worked alongside me the past eight years.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, both on and off the court, and look forward to building upon the success of last season.”

