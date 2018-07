(Reuters) - Exterior building product makers NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS.N) and privately held Ply Gem Parent LLC said on Tuesday they will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a company with an equity valuation of about $2.6 billion.

Under the deal, NCI will issue 58.7 million shares to Ply Gem shareholders. NCI shareholders will own 53 percent of the combined company, with Ply Gem shareholders owning the rest.