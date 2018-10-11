Blackstone close to 800 million pound deal to buy British live events business NEC Group: Sky News

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group (BX.N) is nearing a deal to buy British live events business NEC Group, and has agreed to pay just over 800 million pounds ($1.06 billion) for the business, Sky News reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Blackstone could strike a deal for the Birmingham-based group as soon as Friday, Sky News reported. NEC owns Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, Britain’s largest exhibition venue.

Blackstone declined to comment. NEC Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.