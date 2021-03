Customers look on outside Nedbank, after the bank closed due to load shedding, at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Nedbank Ltd said on Friday its profit for the year ended Dec. 31 could drop by almost 60% due to the impact of the pandemic.

It expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, of between 10.42 rand ($0.6801) and 11.72 rand, down 55%-60%, the lender said.

Nedbank will announce its results on March 17.