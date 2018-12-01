Deals
Neiman Marcus says debt talks with lenders stall

(Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Ltd, the luxury retailer facing a $2.8 billion loan coming due in two years, said on Friday it failed to reach an agreement with its noteholders and term lenders to restructure its debt.

Neiman Marcus said bit.ly/2BIZNeB in a regulatory filing it was actively pursuing opportunities to improve its capital structure, although some or all of potential transactions or other alternatives may not be pursued by the company.

If the company was not able to ink a deal with creditors, its financial condition would be adversely affected, Neiman Marcus said.

