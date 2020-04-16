Luxury department store retailer Neiman Marcus Group skipped bond payment: letter

FILE PHOTO: The Neiman Marcus sign outside a store in Golden, Colorado December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group skipped a bond payment due this week to Marble Ridge Capital LP, according to a letter from the hedge fund to the luxury department store retailer sent Thursday, setting the heavily indebted chain on a path toward bankruptcy.

Neiman Marcus is advancing preparations for bankruptcy, Reuters reported this month.

A spokesman for Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Neiman bankruptcy filing would likely be contentious. A trustee for some of the company’s bondholders, including Marble Ridge, sued Neiman last year, claiming the company and its owners robbed investors of the value of luxury e-commerce site MyTheresa in the earlier debt restructuring.