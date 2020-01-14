U.S. FDA panel votes against approval for Nektar's opioid painkiller

(Reuters) - Independent advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday unanimously voted against Nektar Therapeutics’ opioid painkiller for adults with chronic low back pain for whom currently available therapies have been inadequate.

The panel voted 27-0 against approval of the oral pill, NKTR-181, raising concerns over its potential misuse or abuse.

By reducing the rate at which the drug enters the brain, Nektar said it aims to relieve pain without triggering the euphoric effect of opioids that could lead to abuse and addiction.