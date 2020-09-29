Finland's Valmet approaches Neles with merger proposal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finland's Valmet VALMT.HE has approached valves maker Neles NELES.HE with a merger proposal, Valmet said in a statement on Tuesday.

Valmet is Neles largest shareholder with a 29.5% stake.

It has continuously raised its stake since Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST made a bid for Neles in July.

“Valmet sees that a combination of the two companies in the long term would create excellent value for Valmet’s and Neles’ shareholders,” the company said in statement.

“Valmet has today approached the Board of Directors of Neles with a proposal to start discussions on a potential statutory merger between the two companies.”