October 17, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Astorg agrees to take control of health devices supplier Nemera

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French private equity firm Astorg on Wednesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in health devices manufacturer Nemera from Montagu Private Equity.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although data and information provider Marketline reported that the value of the deal topped 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion).

Nemera, based in the south of France, manufactures spray pumps, actuators, valves and autoinjectors.

Astorg said it had been advised by Citigroup and Latham & Watkins, while HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Weil Gotshal advised Montagu.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

