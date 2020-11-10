Swedish media group NENT plans U.S. launch for streaming service

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) plans to launch its streaming service Viaplay in the United States next year and is considering an equity raise of more than 3.5 billion crowns ($405.85 million) to fund expansion, it said on Tuesday.

Viaplay will be rolled out in 10 international markets by the end of 2023, and will aim to have 10.5 million subscribers by 2025, up from 2.8 million by the end of September.

To fund international expansion and increase liquidity in the group’s shares, the company is also considering an equity raise, NENT said in a statement.

NENT shares gained 9% in early trading on Tuesday.

“Viaplay is a proven Nordic success story and we are now ready to expand internationally and become the European streaming champion,” NENT CEO Anders Jensen said in a statement.

“This expansion requires funding and we will be discussing this with our shareholders.”

NENT said it was also considering a secondary listing in the United States, where it said Viaplay would be launched in late 2021 as “a tailored service offering high-quality Nordic drama series”.

Viaplay will aim to more than double its Nordic subscriber base to around 6 million while growing it elsewhere to around 4.5 million, NENT said.

“This acceleration in the group’s development is expected to generate 18-20% compound annual organic sales growth for 2020-2025, with the Nordic operations generating 13-15% growth.”

It expects its Nordic growth to be driven by original and acquired content, which it said constituted a unique offering, as well as a large increase in sports subscribers.

NENT expects to have a 15% operating margin in the Nordics by 2025 - compared to a 6.2% adjusted group margin in the third quarter, and also to reach profitability in its international operations by then.

($1 = 8.6238 Swedish crowns)