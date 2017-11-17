FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NHPC keen on $2.5 billion Nepal power project after Chinese deal scrapped
Sections
Featured
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
Business
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
World
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 17, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in 19 minutes

India's NHPC keen on $2.5 billion Nepal power project after Chinese deal scrapped

Sudarshan Varadhan

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state power company NHPC Ltd is interested in bidding for a $2.5 billion power project in Nepal, its chairman told Reuters, after Kathmandu canceled a deal with China Gezhouba Group Corp.

“We have to send our team there and work out all the details, but would be interested in bidding for the project,” Balraj Joshi said on Friday.

Critics in Nepal say the project was handed to the Chinese company without any competitive bidding, which is required by law, and a parliamentary panel asked the Nepali government to scrap the deal.

Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.