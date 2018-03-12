FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Bangladesh plane carrying 67 passengers crashes in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A Bangladeshi aircraft carrying 67 passengers crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, an airport official said, adding that 17 people on board had been rescued.

The state of the other people on the flight from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, was not clear, airport spokesman Birendra Prasad Shrestha said.

“We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited,” he said.

Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel

