FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
October 22, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Neptune Energy names former Louis Dreyfus executive as CFO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity backed oil and gas producer Neptune Energy on Monday named former Louis Dreyfus [LOUDR.UL] executive Armand Lumens as its chief financial officer.

Lumens worked with Louis Dreyfus Co as its group chief financial officer for less than two years and last month left the commodities trader citing personal reasons.

Lumens will join Neptune on Dec. 1, the company said in a statement.

Neptune, based in London, is backed by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital partners and headed by former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.