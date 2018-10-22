Neptune Energy names former Louis Dreyfus executive as CFO

(Reuters) - Private equity backed oil and gas producer Neptune Energy on Monday named former Louis Dreyfus [LOUDR.UL] executive Armand Lumens as its chief financial officer.

Lumens worked with Louis Dreyfus Co as its group chief financial officer for less than two years and last month left the commodities trader citing personal reasons.

Lumens will join Neptune on Dec. 1, the company said in a statement.

Neptune, based in London, is backed by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital partners and headed by former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw.