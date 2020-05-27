Neptune Energy sees lower, but positive cash flow for full year

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy expects to have positive free cash flow this year, it said on Wednesday, but flagged its near-term flow would be lower than the $355 million it made in the first quarter.

Neptune, owned by Carlyle (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners and a potential stock exchange listing candidate, increased its reserve-based lending facility to $2.6 billion, giving it liquidity of $1.7 billion.

It expects its net debt to core profit ratio to increase to 1.6 times by the end of the year from under 1 at the end of the first quarter.

“While we have a high hedge ratio, particularly on gas, earnings and operating cash flows in the near-term are likely to be lower than reported in the first quarter,” it said.

“We retain significant available liquidity to fund our project pipeline and expect to achieve positive free cash flow for the year.”