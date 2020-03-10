Thomas moves to Neptune Energy from Tullow Oil

LONDON (Reuters) - Private gas and oil producer Neptune Energy said on Tuesday that Alexandra Thomas had started her role as UK managing director in Aberdeen.

Thomas moved to Neptune from Tullow Oil, where she most recently worked as head of exploration, development and commercial for Ghana.

Tullow last month said it planned to cut a third of its staff after the firm was hit by weak output in Ghana, delays in East Africa and lower-than-hoped-for oil quality in Guyana.