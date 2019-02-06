Finnish refiner Neste's profit lifted by renewables

FILE PHOTO: General view of Neste's oil refinery, with a total refining capacity of about 13.5 million tonnes per year, in Porvoo, southern Finland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter profit thanks to progress at its renewables operation, which it expects will continue to grow.

The Finnish company, which produces diesel and other fuels from renewable materials at plants in Singapore and Rotterdam, said sales at its renewables business in the first-quarter would likely surpass those of the fourth quarter of 2018, adding that utilization rates would be high.

Shares rose 6 percent in early trading.

Neste, which has two conventional oil refineries in Finland, said margins for its oil products business would be low in the first quarter due to a weak gasoline market, but would strengthen toward the end of that period.

Fourth-quarter core operating profit for the group rose 12 percent to 349 million euros ($397.5 million), beating analysts’ average expectation of 321 million in a Reuters poll.

Operating profit at its renewables operations rose to 281 million euros, beating analysts’ forecasts in the poll, which ranged from 198 million to 258 million.

Neste proposed a dividend of 2.28 euros per share, slightly above the average forecast.