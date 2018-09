(Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) said on Monday it would sell its Gerber Life Insurance unit to Western and Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is seen during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

The deal will allow Cincinnati, Ohio-based Western & Southern Financial Group to market insurance products under the Gerber Life brand.

Nestle had announced earlier in February that it was exploring strategic options for its Gerber Life Insurance unit.