Nestle to invest $320 million in U.S. pet food factory
#Business News
September 27, 2017

Nestle to invest $320 million in U.S. pet food factory

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Wednesday it would invest $320 million in a new pet food factory and distribution center in the United States between now and 2023.

Petcare is one of the business areas Nestle identified at its investor seminar on Tuesday as a high-growth category on which it wants to focus capital spending.

The new factory and distribution center in Hartwell, Georgia, will create as many as 240 new jobs over the next five years, Nestle said in a statement.

