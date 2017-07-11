FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Nestle invests in microbiome-based diagnostics venture
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2017 / 9:47 AM / a month ago

Nestle invests in microbiome-based diagnostics venture

1 Min Read

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016.Pierre Albouy/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle's (NESN.S) health science business is investing 20 million euros ($22.8 million) in a joint venture with pharma and diagnostics company Enterome SA to develop microbiome-based diagnostics for inflammatory bowel and liver diseases, Enterome said on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a string of investments by Nestle Health Science targeting gastrointestinal health, and comes as the world's biggest food group is targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb who is pressing for improved returns.

The new company, Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, will be a 50/50 joint venture, with Enterome contributing its current microbiome diagnostic programs and intellectual property and Nestle's Prometheus Laboratories contributing its diagnostics development and commercial expertise, Enterome said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.