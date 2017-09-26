FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle says approach to L'Oreal stake unchanged
#Business News
September 26, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 24 days ago

Nestle says approach to L'Oreal stake unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) said on Tuesday its approach to its 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) was unchanged after the death of L‘Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt last week triggered speculation of an ownership shake-up.

“Our approach to the L‘Oreal investment is currently not changing,” Chief Executive Mark Schneider told investors at the food group’s investor seminar in London after offering condolences to the Bettencourt family.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
