Nestle buys U.S. meal delivery group Freshly

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at a Nestle plant in Konolfingen, Switzerland September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle NESN.S on Friday said it had bought U.S. meal delivery group Freshly in a deal valuing Freshly at $950 million, with further potential earnouts of up to $550 million.

The transaction was closed on Friday, the Swiss food group said.

“Consumers are embracing ecommerce and eating at home like never before. It’s an evolution brought on by the pandemic but taking hold for the long term,” Nestle USA head Steve Presley said in a statement, adding the acquisition would help Nestle accelerate in the U.S. food market.

Nestle had acquired a minority stake in the healthy ready meals company in 2017.

It said Freshly’s 2020 sales were forecast at $430 million, shipping over one million meals per week.