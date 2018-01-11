FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Deals
January 11, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nestle says sells Australian chocolate brand Violet Crumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it was selling its Australian chocolate bar Violet Crumble to local confectionery group Robern Menz for an undisclosed sum.

    Nestle said in a statement it remained committed to manufacturing other confectionery brands, such as KitKat, Milkybar, Allens and Soothers in Australia.

    Nestle is in the middle of a portfolio review as it seeks to get rid of underperforming brands and gear its business more towards health and wellness. It is expected to pick a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of this week, sources told Reuters.

    Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.