June 13, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Nestle to close Ludwigsburg plant in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle plans to close at the end of 2018 a German plant that makes coffee substitute Caro and roasted cereals and which employs around 100 staff, the Swiss food group said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

It cited reduced demand for Caro, which was popular in the post-war period. “This led to production volume stagnating at a low level. The site is far from being fully used,” it said in a statement.

Some output from the Ludwigsburg plant near Stuttgart will be transferred to other sites in Europe, it added.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

