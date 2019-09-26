Environment
Nestle launches plant-based burger in the United States

A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Food giant Nestle launched its “Awesome” vegan burgers in the United States on Thursday, seeking to tap into the country’s growing craze for plant-based meat.

The announcement by the Swiss-based company coincided with the launch of tests of Beyond Meat patties in North American restaurants by McDonalds, which is Nestle’s partner in the plant-based category in Germany.

Nestle's Sweet Earth brand will also roll out "Awesome Grounds," made with the same plant-based protein that goes in to the burgers. (bit.ly/2m1mUfx)

