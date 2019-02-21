Nestle investing $115 million to expand Purina factory in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: A Nestle logo is pictured on a coffee factory in Orbe, Switzerland May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle is investing $115 million to expand its Purina factory in Bloomfield, in the U.S. state of Missouri, the Swiss foodmaker said on Thursday, as it seeks to increase production of cat litter.

The investment will increase production of the Tidy Cats brand, sales of which have grown 18 percent over the past four years, the company said.

The announcement is part of Nestle’s strategy to invest in high-growth categories in its core food and beverage business.