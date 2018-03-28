Nestle publishes restated 2017 figures

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) said it was restating its 2017 financial statements to take account of new accounting practices and the reorganization of its infant nutrition business.
Under the changes, the world’s largest packaged food company’s sales for 2017 were 200 million Swiss francs lower than the previously reported figure of 89.8 billion Swiss francs ($94.13 billion) and were now 89.6 billion francs.
The restated profit for 2017 was 7.51 billion francs versus the previously reported 7.54 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs)
