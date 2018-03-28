Nestle publishes restated 2017 figures

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) said it was restating its 2017 financial statements to take account of new accounting practices and the reorganization of its infant nutrition business.

A Nestle company logo is pictured on a bar of Milky Bar chocolate in Manchester, Britain April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Under the changes, the world’s largest packaged food company’s sales for 2017 were 200 million Swiss francs lower than the previously reported figure of 89.8 billion Swiss francs ($94.13 billion) and were now 89.6 billion francs.

The restated profit for 2017 was 7.51 billion francs versus the previously reported 7.54 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs)