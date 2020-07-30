Nestle CEO says 2020 guidance should reassure investors

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) decided to give sales guidance for 2-3% underlying growth this year in order not to leave investors guessing, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“We now have a much better understanding of how COVID-19 affects our business,” Schneider said, adding the company’s previous guidance in April had excluded the COVID impact and thus could not be compared to the new outlook.