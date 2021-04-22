Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Nestle more confident to reach more than 4% organic growth this year

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider talks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle said it was more confident of surpassing 4% organic sales growth on the back of a strong performance in the first quarter, but preferred to wait another quarter before revisiting its full-year guidance, its chief executive told investors on a call on Thursday.

“Our confidence level to get to an organic growth rate of more than 4% has certainly increased on the back of our Q1 performance,” Mark Schneider said, adding the company wanted to have one more quarter of visibility with regards to the COVID-19 recovery before any changes to its 2021 guidance.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

