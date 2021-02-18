Nestle to put focus on growth and acquisitions

FILE PHOTO: Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider talks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle is looking to boost its growth with acquisitions this year while remaining cautious and selective, its chief executive told an investor call on the food group’s full-year results on Thursday.

“We do believe that in 2021 as well, we will see some good additions to our business ... we will put more emphasis on growth and acquisitions, not just organic growth, but also absolute growth,” Mark Schneider said.

Divestitures could also happen, but he wasn’t expecting any of the size of the recently divested water business in the medium term.