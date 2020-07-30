Nestle wants to keep earnings and sales growth in balance

FILE PHOTO: Nestle logos are pictured in the supermarket of Nestle headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will keep making sure earnings and sales growth remained balanced, its chief executive told investors on a call after the food group posted better-than-expected results for the first half of 2020.

“Over several years, what I would want to ensure is that combined with our internal growth, our earnings, earnings per share and dividend growth story doesn’t get interrupted,” Mark Schneider told investors on Thursday.

“So this is something where I sort of broadly watch that we’re in balance,” he said.