Nestle expects better second-half after quarterly growth beats poll

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle (NESN.S) said it expects an improvement in sales and profitability in the second half of 2018 as it seeks to assuage activist shareholder Third Point, with its infant formula business helping second-quarter results.a

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is seen during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

Packaged food groups have seen sales slow as health-conscious consumers switch to fresh, local foods and Nestle has come under pressure from New York-based hedge fund Third Point, run by investor Daniel Loeb, asking for a bolder and faster overhaul at the world’s biggest food group.

Solid growth in Europe and Asia and an improvement in the sluggish U.S. market as well as in infant nutrition led Nestle to post better-than-expected sales in the second quarter, allowing it to narrow down its guidance for organic growth in 2018 to “around 3 percent”, from a 2-4 percent range previously.

“As we look towards the second half of 2018, we expect further improvement in our organic revenue growth. Margin improvement is expected to accelerate with further benefits from our efficiency programs and more favorable commodity pricing,” Mark Schneider, the CEO of the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement on Thursday.

Organic sales growth that strips out currency swings and portfolio changes slowed less than expected to 2.6 percent in the second quarter, from 2.8 percent in the first quarter, beating forecasts for 2.2 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

Nestle managed to increase the quantity of goods sold by 2.4 percent in the second quarter, but only raised prices by 0.2 percent as retail partners, under pressure from discounters and online rivals, fight to keep costs down.

The trading operating margin before restructuring costs ticked up to 16.1 percent in the first half. The company has set a 17.5-18.5 percent 2020 target that Third Point has criticized as less ambitious than peer Unilever.

Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) posted disappointing quarterly sales growth of 1.9 percent last week, but said it expected sales growth to accelerate in the second half of the year thanks to price rises.