Nestle reaches deal to settle row with European retailers

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle (NESN.S) confirmed on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with European retailers to settle a months-long pricing row.

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is seen during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

“We are pleased that a balanced agreement has been reached and that Nestle products will soon be back on the shelves of the six members of the European retail alliance AgeCore,” a company spokesman said, confirming a report by Germany’s Lebensmittelzeitung.

Nestle has for months faced off with AgeCore, a Geneva-based group representing six European retailers — including Germany’s Edeka and Switzerland’s Coop — who had boycotted Nestle products as they sought better supply terms.

An Edeka spokesman confirmed the settlement but gave no further details.