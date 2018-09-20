FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Nestle to examine 'strategic options' for skin health unit

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it was exploring strategic options for its skin health business, saying it believes the unit might be better off outside of the Swiss food maker.

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is seen during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

Following a strategic review earlier this year, Nestle’s board decided to increase the company’s focus on food, drinks and nutritional health products.

“The Board has come to the conclusion that the future growth opportunities of Nestle Skin Health lie increasingly outside the Group’s strategic scope,” the Swiss company said. “The Board has therefore decided to explore strategic options for Nestle Skin Health.”

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

