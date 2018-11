(Reuters) - NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its aggressive push into flash storage products.

Net income rose to $241 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 26, from $174 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to $1.52 billion from $1.42 billion.