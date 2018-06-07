FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danish IT firm Netcompany shines in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in Danish IT company Netcompany (NETCG.CO) opened at 180 Danish crowns on their market debut on Thursday, 16 percent above the initial public offering price of 155 crowns per share.

Netcompany, which provides IT solutions and consultancy services, expects to raise 3.57 billion Danish crowns ($567 million) if the over-allotment option is exercised fully.

    “Our listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen will strengthen our public and commercial profile, thus creating an even stronger backbone for continued growth and international expansion”, CEO André Rogaczewski said in a statement on Thursday.

    Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Adrian Croft

