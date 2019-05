FILE PHOTO: A man plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" at Kennedy park in Lima, Peru, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese gaming giant NetEase said on Monday it would partner with The Pokemon Company and Gamefreak for the domestic release of Pokemon Quest, marking the first official Pokemon mobile game release in China.

NetEase also said it would form a separate exclusive partnership with Marvel to release several new mobile games.