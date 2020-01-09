Netflix appeals censorship case to Brazil's Supreme Court

FILE PHOTO: An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix, the American provider of on-demand internet streaming media, in Paris September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Thursday appealed to Brazil’s Supreme Court against an injunction preventing the video streaming service from showing a controversial Christmas special.

On Wednesday, a court in Rio de Janeiro ordered Netflix to stop showing the content in Brazil. In its Thursday filing, Netflix criticized that decision for censoring the comedy group Porta dos Fundos, which produced the special in which Jesus is portrayed as homosexual.

On Christmas Eve a group of hooded men attacked the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos with Molotov cocktails. No one was hurt, but police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted homicide after a group claimed responsibility in a video including a far-right religious statement.

The Rio state judge said in his decision that showing the special “would harm a society that is mostly Christian.”

“The court decision aims to silence the group through fear and intimidation,” wrote lawyers for Netflix in their appeal.

In a statement, Porta dos Fundos said the group values freedom of speech and “trust the courts to defend the Brazilian constitution.”