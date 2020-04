FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said on Wednesday it plans to raise about $1 billion in debt, a day after the streaming pioneer doubled its own projections for new customers as stuck-at-home users binged on original shows.

The company plans to use the proceeds to fund original shows, acquire content and for possible acquisitions.