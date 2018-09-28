FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
September 28, 2018 / 6:03 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Netflix to double investments in France, produce more local shows

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc. (NFLX.O) plans to double its investments in France and produce 14 local shows, twice as many as previously planned, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hastings did not disclose how much Netflix would invest in France, though it would be “many millions of euros”, he told French radio station BFM Business.

The U.S. tech company plans on setting up an office in Paris, the CEO told French business newspaper Les Echos in a separate report.

The decision comes as the number of subscribers has expanded quickly in France and now stands “in the region” of 3.5 million, Les Echos said.

Netflix has clashed in the past with French authorities over local regulations that force broadcasters to pay taxes to finance locally made movies and series.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.